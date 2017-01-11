FS1’s Cowherd Responds to Swinney Calling Him a ‘Fraud’: ‘I Can Take a Punch’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

After Monday’s National Championship victory over Alabama, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney took aim at Fox Sports 1’s Colin Cowherd for calling his Tigers a “fraud” in November calling the radio host a “fraud” himself for saying the Tigers did not belong.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday on “The Herd,” Cowherd tipped his cap to Swinney and said he will continue to have strong sports takes at the risk of being wrong.

Partial transcript as follows:

Tip of the cap to Dabo and his staff. They played their best two games late. People this morning are like, “What you think of that?” One of the things I’ve realized, you do not punish me If I’m wrong. You punish me as an audience if I choose topics you’re not interested in. You’ve never punished me for being wrong. My “Blazin’ 5″ is one of the highest-rated things I ever do, and I get 57% right. You punish me when I’m uninteresting, and when I choose topics that you don’t give a rip about. So I will continue to have super-strong opinions on college football, the NBA, the NFL. All I can say to Dabo Swinney – you’re a hell of a coach. You made college football better. You gave me four and a half hours, game was a tad long, but four and half hours of great entertainment. And your players showed such great character in the most crucial moments; I couldn’t be happier for Clemson. I didn’t buy them. I watched them almost lose seven times… But what they did last night was remarkable, great for the sport. They had great dignity, and I can take a punch.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent