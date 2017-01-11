McCain: ‘I Don’t Know’ If Trump-Russia Dossier ‘Credible,’ That’s Why I Gave It to the FBI

Wednesday on CNN addressing media reports that he had turned over a dossier containing unverified claims about Russia and President-elect Donald Trump, Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) said, “I don’t know if it’s credible or not but I thought the information deserved to be delivered to the FBI, the appropriate agency of government.”

Partial transcript as follows:

MCCAIN: After looking at that information I took it to the FBI and have had no further involvement with it at issue. By the way, according to some media reports they already had that information, but I didn’t know that at the time. I did what any citizen would do, received sensitive information and then handed it over to the proper government agency and had nothing else to do with it.

REPORTER: Why do you think they came to you?

MCCAIN: No idea.

REPORTER: Do you find the information credible?

MCCAIN: I don’t know. That’s why I gave it to the FBI. I don’t know if it’s credible or not but I thought the information deserved to be delivered to the FBI, the appropriate agency of government.

REPORTER: Does it trouble you?

MCCAIN: It doesn’t trouble me because I don’t know if it’s accurate or not.

REPORTER: Does it make you worried he is subject to blackmail by either the Russians or others?

MCCAIN: It doesn’t bother me because I don’t know if it’s true or not true because I have no way of corroborating that. The individual made sure I received the information. I then looked at it. I decided it’s a matter for the FBI and gave it to the FBI.