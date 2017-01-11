Michael Moore: Trump Is ‘The Godfather of This Decade’s Fake News’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “All In,” while discussing BuzzFeed’s story on a unsubstantiated dossier regarding Russia and President-elect Donald Trump, liberal filmmaker Michael Moore said Trump’s complaints about the story being “fake news” were humorous considering Trump “is the godfather of this decade’s fake news.”

Partial transcript as follows:

MOORE: Fake news, he’s one of the founders of in the the Obama era. He created the fake news of the—”

HAYES: Barack Obama is not a citizen.

MOORE: And he said that there was intelligence.

HAYES: That’s right.

MOORE: He was called by a reputable source saying that there was intelligence. He himself, he was hiring investigators to support his fake news. He is the godfather of this decade’s fake news. For him to now say fake news –

HAYES: Well, this is a great point. As a person who launched his political career off of unverifiable and ultimately incorrect conspiratorial and frankly racist theories about the president’s crypto Kenyan birth and forged documents and all this stuff —