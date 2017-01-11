GOP Rep Mo Brooks on Sessions Hearing: Dems Play Up Voting Rights Act Elements as Part of the ‘War on Whites’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

In an appearance on Huntsville, AL’s WBHP-AM’s “The Morning Show with Toni & Gary,” Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), who is under consideration by Gov. Robert Bentley (R-AL) to replace Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL) should he be confirmed to be U.S. Attorney General by the U.S. Senate, weighed in on Sessions’ confirmation hearing that had taken place a day earlier.

Brooks attributed the motivations of Democrats like Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) to oppose Sessions to an effort to achieve political power through racial division, which he said he has “referred to on occasion as the ‘war on whites.'”

“Well, if you get right down to it — it’s all about political power and the Democrats are not shy about lying in order to achieve their political goals,” Brooks said. “And if they have to besmirch the reputation of a good man, Jeff Sessions in order to achieve their political goals, they as a group are not hesitant to do so. For example, on the Voting Rights Act that they complain about Jeff Sessions about — let’s be real clear what the real change was, that the Republicans supported, that the Supreme Court supported, that the Democrats don’t like. The Democrats want to deny equal protection to states. Right now, all 50 states under the Voting Rights Act are treated the same.”

“The Democrats want states like Arizona and Alaska and Alabama and probably about a dozen of them treated different than the other 30 some-odd states,” he added. “And I’m one of those that thing all states ought to be treated alike. Voting rights ought to be the same in every single state. That’s the core of the problem when you get to the Voting Rights Act. That’s only a tool that the Democrats are using. It’s really about political power and racial division and what I’ve referred to on occasion as the ‘war on whites.’ They are trying to motivate the African-American vote to vote-bloc for Democrats by using every ‘Republican is a racist’ tool that they can envision, even if they have to lie about it.”

