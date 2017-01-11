Reince Priebus: BuzzFeed Report on Trump ‘Total Phony Baloney Garbage’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming chief of staff Reince Priebus said the CNN and Buzzfeed stories about unverified reports that Russia had damaging information on Trump were “total phony baloney garbage.”

Priebus said, “Well, I mean, the BuzzFeed memo is total complete garbage is what it is. And I, look BuzzFeed themselves said it was garbage. The New York Times wouldn’t even print the document because it was unverifiable. This is what this is. There are tens of thousands of retired agents all over the world. You’ve got some agent somewhere maybe in the UK that hangs a shingle and says pay me a rate; I’m going to do opposition research. He does a memo or she does a memo. This thing circulates for months. It’s unsubstantiated and viola it shows up! I talked to Michael Cohen. One of the basis’ of this entire report is that a guy named Michael Cohen who works for the Trump organization went to Prague and had a meeting with Russian agents. He’d never been to Prague in his life. I don’t know what it says about the report. In fact the coach of USC Baseball in Southern California said, wait a second. He wasn’t in Prague he was with me in Southern California with his son.”

He added, “All I can tell you is the BuzzFeed memo, the salacious details in that memo, all of those things are total phony baloney garbage. It never happened. It isn’t true. And what created the BuzzFeed article and I think most of what CNN’s been talking about, I’m not watching it 24/7, is based on this document for this opposition research guy that is based on nothing. That is not true.”

