Trump to CNN: ‘You Are Fake News’

During a press conference on Wednesday, President-Elect Donald Trump refused to take a question from CNN Senior White House Correspondent Jim Acosta and told him “You are fake news.”

After Trump criticized CNN for its recent report on Russia and him, Acosta asked if, since Trump was attacking them, CNN could ask a question. Trump stated, “Your organization is terrible. … Don’t be rude. No, I’m not going to give you a question. … You are fake news.” Acosta replied that this wasn’t appropriate.

Later in the press conference, Trump did take a question from CNN reporter Jeremy Diamond.

