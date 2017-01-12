Cavuto: CNN Now Knows How Fox News Has Felt for the Past Eight Years

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” during a commentary about President-elect Donald Trump’s refusal to take CNN’s question while calling them “fake news” at his Wednesday press conference, host Neil Cavuto pointed out CNN should now understand what it was like when Fox had to endure the past eight years of President Obama’s criticisms.

Cavuto said, “Take it from me, taking truth to power can be powerfully unsettling if that power sets its sights on you, and attacks you, and dismisses you, and ignores you. It didn’t matter so much when it wasn’t about you before, CNN. Very different now that it’s you being singled out, CNN. Doesn’t seem very fair now, does it? The shabby treatment of your reporters not very nice now is it? That’s life, I guess, not fair, not balanced. Now you’re experiencing what we have been living. Now you’re the ones royally foxed. And the irony is, I feel your pain. You never came to our defense so allow me to come to yours.”

“You are better than BuzzFeed,” he continued. “But the buzz is you’re getting fed to the wolves. Isn’t it obnoxious and unfair how some celebrate your plight? Kind of feels like the way you celebrated ours doesn’t it? They say payback is a bitch. If only you take a moment to rewind the tape and see the shoe is on the other foot. Or am I confusing it with the one kicking you in the ass? You see it’s hard to tell from where I sit. Back then your silence was deafening. Very different now, isn’t it? And I suspect, just suspect, not much fun is it? Weird.”