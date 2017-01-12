Joy Behar: Trump Stifling CNN Reporter ‘Right Out of the Playbook of Joseph Goebbels’

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” when discussing CNN reporter Jim Acosta repeatedly shouting questions at President-elect Donald Trump during his Wednesday press conference, co-host Joy Behar compared President-elect Donald Trump’s refusal to take the question while calling CNN “fake news” to Joseph Goebbels, the Minister of Propaganda for Nazi Germany.
Behar said, “Does anybody see the irony? … How about the irony of a fake billionaire with a fake tan and a fake university and a fake foundation worried about fake news? And, can I just say also, this invocation of Nazi Germany that he did in one of his tweets — oh it’s like Nazi Germany — and then he stifles a reporter from asking a question. That’s right out of the playbook of Joseph Goebbels. OK. Read your history.”
