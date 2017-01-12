Joy Behar: Trump Stifling CNN Reporter ‘Right Out of the Playbook of Joseph Goebbels’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” when discussing CNN reporter Jim Acosta repeatedly shouting questions at President-elect Donald Trump during his Wednesday press conference, co-host Joy Behar compared President-elect Donald Trump’s refusal to take the question while calling CNN “fake news” to Joseph Goebbels, the Minister of Propaganda for Nazi Germany.

Behar said, “Does anybody see the irony? … How about the irony of a fake billionaire with a fake tan and a fake university and a fake foundation worried about fake news? And, can I just say also, this invocation of Nazi Germany that he did in one of his tweets — oh it’s like Nazi Germany — and then he stifles a reporter from asking a question. That’s right out of the playbook of Joseph Goebbels. OK. Read your history.”