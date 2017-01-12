Gingrich: CNN’s Acosta Is an ‘Idiot’ Who Needs to be ‘Benched’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday in Washington D.C., TMZ caught up with former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and asked him about CNN reporter Jim Acosta repeatedly shouting questions at President-elect Donald Trump during his Wednesday press conference.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Gingrich said, “The reporter was an idiot. Trump pointed out he was an idiot. Most people in the country thought he was an idiot. I thought from Trump’s standpoint it was fine.”

He added, “I’m hoping Spicer will simple ban Acosta for 60 days, like hockey were you bench somebody. Acosta needs to be benched for a couple of weeks.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN