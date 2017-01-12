Philadelphia Fox Affiliate Wishes the Late Joe Frazier a Happy Birthday, Says He’ll Be at City Hall

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Wednesday, Philadelphia Fox affiliate Fox 29 wished heavyweight champ and boxing legend Joe Frazier a happy 73rd birthday and reported that he would appear at the local City Hall for a youth boxing event.

One problem with Fox 29’s report is that Frazier died in 2011.

The other problem is that Frazier’s birthday is actually January 12, not January 11.

Per Philly Mag, Fox 29 corrected their report later in the broadcast.

It has not been confirmed if Frazier did indeed show up at the City Hall Wednesday.

