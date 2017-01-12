Ryan: Have to Find Way to Make Sure DACA People Can ‘Get Right With the Law’ and Doesn’t Break Up Families

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During a town hall with CNN on Thursday, House Speaker Representative Paul Ryan (R-WI) stated that there won’t be a deportation force going after people who received protection under DACA, and there needs to be a solution for people protected under the act so they can get “right with the law” and doesn’t separate families.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Ryan was asked by a woman who said she had been protected from deportation by DACA if he believed she should be deported. He answered that he didn’t. He added, “I hope you’re future is here. I’ll even repeat the sentiment the our incoming president says. That’s the problem he wants to focus on. This is not the focus. And so, what we have to do is find a way to make sure that you can get right with the law, and we’ve got to do this in a good way so that the rug doesn’t get pulled out from under you and your family gets separated. That’s the way we feel, and that is exactly what our new incoming president has stated he wants to do.”

He further stated that the woman should not be afraid about a “deportation force” knocking on her door later this year.

Ryan also said that there needs to be a solution for DACA kids and there is a “constitutional issue” with the fact that DACA was done by the president without Congress.

When asked if he would introduce legislation to block the use of information the government has on people who received protection from DACA to deport them, Ryan answered, “No. Everybody thinks that there’s some deportation force that’s being assembled. That’s not happening.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett