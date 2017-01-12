Ryan: Sanctuary Cities ‘Are a Violation of the Rule of Law,’ ‘You’ve Got to Enforce the Law’ to Get Federal Assistance

During a town hall with CNN on Thursday, House Speaker Representative Paul Ryan (R-WI) said, “Sanctuary cities are a violation of the rule of law and they are not to be tolerated. … And that means if you want federal assistance, you’re not going to get it. You’ve got to enforce the law.”
Ryan said on sanctuary cities, “Donald and I agree completely on that. There is no daylight between us on that. so, what do I mean that? Sanctuary cities are a violation of the rule of law and they are not to be tolerated. We agree with that 100%. And that means if you want federal assistance, you’re not going to get it. You’ve got to enforce the law.”
He added that Congress is working on two things: “to secure the border, and to enforce our laws with respect to criminal — violent criminals who are illegal aliens.” And that border security is one of the top six things he wants to accomplish this year.
Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.