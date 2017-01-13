Skip to content

Anderson Cooper: If GOP Said What Lewis Did About Clinton, Dems ‘Would Be Up In Arms’

by Ian Hanchett13 Jan 20170

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” host Anderson Cooper reacted to Representative John Lewis’ (D-GA) declaration that he doesn’t view President-Elect Donald Trump as “legitimate” by saying “if a Republican had said this about a President-Elect Hillary Clinton, Democrats would be up in arms.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Cooper said, “I get he doesn’t like Donald Trump. I get he doesn’t want to accept the results of the election. But, is this helpful in any way, to have Congressman Lewis, who’s obviously a highly respected figure for his civil rights record — I mean, if a Republican had said this about a President-Elect Hillary Clinton, Democrats would be up in arms.”

(h/t Mediaite)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.