Dem Rep Gutierrez: Trump Is a ‘Threat to Me’ ‘And to America’

During an interview on Friday’s “Alan Colmes Show” on Fox News Radio, Representative Luis Gutierrez (D-IL) characterized President-Elect Donald Trump as “a threat to me, my country, my grandson, my daughters, my wife, to all the important people in my life, and to America.”

Gutierrez said, “I never thought of a President of the United States as a threat to me, my country, my grandson, my daughters, my wife, to all the important people in my life, and to America. I was never — this one is different.”

