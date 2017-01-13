Floyd Mayweather Jr on Attending Trump Inauguration: ‘Hopefully He’ll Be a Good President’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Retired boxer Floyd Mayweather, Jr. told TMZ Sports that he is planning on being at Donald Trump’s inauguration next week, and he is hopeful Trump will be a good president.

“Barack Obama was a good president and, hopefully, Donald Trump is a good president,” Mayweather said.

“We don’t know what can happen in life,” Mayweather said of Trump’s upcoming presidency. “Only thing we can do is keep our fingers crossed, pray and hope for the best.”

