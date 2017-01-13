Juan Williams: It’s ‘Up To Donald Trump to Prove He’s Legitimate’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” FNC Analyst and The Hill columnist Juan Williams argued, “it’s really up to Donald Trump to prove he’s legitimate.”

Williams said, [relevant remarks begin around 6:00] “I just wonder, what would have happened, Kimberly, if the shoe had been on the other foot. Let me quote Rush Limbaugh, ‘I hope [he] fails.’ 2008. Oh, what about Tom DeLay? It’s going to be a Marxist, socialist agenda from here on out. The country is in trouble. Oh, how about the chairman of the Virginia GOP Party? Obama and Bin Laden ‘both have friends [that] bombed the Pentagon.’ … I think what they’re saying is that they do not want to acknowledge that the man legitimately won. And of course, we could go into [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell saying, basically, he’s going to be a ‘one term president.’ And he’s not — this is, to me, the same thing.”

Williams added, “Let me just say if — it’s really up to Donald Trump to prove he’s legitimate. Because you know what, I’m a pragmatic guy –.”

He further stated, “[W]hen he does things like that press conference that just broke into madness this week, I don’t think it helps people to say, oh, that’s the real president. I don’t think it helps when he doesn’t release the tax returns. I don’t think when he refuses to sell of his businesses. I think that’s why his poll numbers are in the tank right now.”

Williams also said that it is “legitimate to say that the Russians were involved.” But that the popular vote is meaningless.

