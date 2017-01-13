Krauthammer on Stolen Election Narrative: ‘What Else Are the Democrats Going to Do? They’ve Been Decimated’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Washington Post columnist Charles Krauthammer questioned if whether or not the Democratic tactic of calling the legitimacy of President-elect Donald Trump’s presidential election into question would be effective.

“Look, I don’t know where it’s actually orchestrated — that this is all scripted or one at a time with John Lewis being sort of the conscious of the Democratic Party speaking and being the one to kick off the idea,” he said. “But this is a lot of coincidences at once. Look, the Democrats had this period of about a month and a half where they were so stunned by their loss — probably the most surprising in our lifetime — that literally speaks to us. Now they seem to have found a way to deal with it, which is to say it was a stolen election. They start with Putin, and that’s, you know, the idea of having this entire probe, Obama demanding a report before he leaves office, obviously to put it on the table.”

“And now all of a sudden the IG wants to look into what Comey did,” Krauthammer continued. “Comey is clearly an anathema on both sides, whether he has a political agenda or not, he made one mistake after another. But the … Democrats want to have at least two reasons outside of themselves to say why it was a rigged election which, of course, is highly ironic, as that was the trump charge during the campaign. And this is a part of it. That IG story, they will be hearings on Comey to rehash all this again and again. And for the Democrats, that is their way of diminishing trump from the beginning. I’m not sure it’s going to work. I don’t think it’s going to work. I think people have a sense you would make the election, the Electoral College with a pretty wide margin. You get sworn in, and that is it. But what else are the Democrats going to do. They have been decimated.”

