SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Friday after a classified briefing between House Democrats and FBI Director James Comey about Russian election hacking, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) went to the Capitol Hill microphones to attack Comey.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“All I can tell you is the FBI director has no credibility,” Waters said, before walking away from the microphone with no further comment.

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN