Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards: GOP ‘Should Triple’ Our Funding

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show‎,” while discussing Republicans’ plan to defund Planned Parenthood, Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards called on the GOP to “triple the funding for Planned Parenthood.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Richards said, “If there were more members of Congress who could get pregnant, we wouldn’t be arguing about birth control.”

She continued, “I actually think if you’re concerned about preventing unintended pregnancy and the need for abortion in this country, you should triple the funding for Planned Parenthood. That’s the work we do.”

She added, “I think it’s important to understand, it’s not only that they want to end access to Planned Parenthood, they want to end access to care for a lot of folks in this country. And I believe it’s going to cause a healthcare crisis.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN