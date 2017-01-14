NAACP’s Barber: Rep John Lewis ‘Stands in the Tradition’ of the Prophets and Jesus

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

North Carolina NAACP President Rev. William Barber weighed in on the brewing feud between Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) and President-elect Donald Trump after Lewis said Trump was not a “legitimate president” and Trump fired back with criticisms of Lewis for his work in Georgia.

Barber praised Lewis, saying he “stands in the tradition” of the prophets, Jesus and Martin Luther King Jr.

“There’s a great deal of illegitimacy to [Trump]. I can tell you lastly, Joy, over 10,000 clergy and activists, we wrote him and asked to meet with him to discuss things with him and they still have not responded. So, I stand with John Lewis as he stands in the tradition of the prophets, the tradition of Jesus and the tradition of Martin Luther King to say what is right even when people may not want to hear it,” Barber said.

