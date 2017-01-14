SNL Pushes ‘Pee Pee’ in Parody of Trump Press Conference

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“Saturday Night Live” returned this week, wasting no time mocking President-elect Donald Trump in the cold open over his press conference earlier this week.

Trump, played by Alec Baldwin, took questions from the media about blog rumors saying he received “golden showers” from prostitutes while he was in Russia.

“I’d like to ask you about your big Russian pee pee party,” asked a faux reporter.

Baldwin as Trump replied with a plethora of puns, including, “I’m going to bring back a think stream of jobs to this country. It’s a golden opportunity for me as president to make a big splash.”

Later, “Trump” took a question from Vladimir Putin, played by Beck Bennett, over the Russian hacking allegations.

Bennett threatened to show video of the “pee pee party,” causing Baldwin’s Trump to to accuse China, Canada and Meryl Streep.

