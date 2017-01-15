Bernie Sanders Will Attend Inauguration — Calling Trump Presidency Illegitimate ‘Just Words’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), a candidate for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, weighed in on the controversy surrounding President-elect Donald Trump and claims that he is an “illegitimate” president, as Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) had claimed in an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sanders said although he had concerns about Russian involvement in last November’s election, he called the illegitimate moniker “just words.”

“Those are just words,” he said. “Right now, what my — my job is right now going beyond media conflicts and words is to say that Donald Trump, among other things, told the American people he would not cut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, and right now Republicans in the House and Senate are doing just that. So, I want Trump to send out a tweet saying that he’s going to keep his campaign promises. He’s not going to cut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. Right now, today, all across this country there are going to be rallies led by Democrats and others to fight against the devastating impact of repeal of the Affordable Care Act. 20 million people thrown off of health insurance, prescription drug prices raising for seniors, privatization of Medicare: devastation. And we’ve got to fight back against that.”

When asked by host George Stephanopoulos if he would be attending inauguration on Friday, he acknowledged that he would be.

(h/t RCP Video)

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor