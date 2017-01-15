Lewis: ‘Almost Impossible For Me’ to Work With Trump

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

After causing controversy in a clip released Friday of the pre-taped interview by saying “I don’t see the president-elect as a legitimate president,” Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) said it would be “almost impossible” for him to work with President-elect Donald Trump once he takes office.

Lewis said, “It’s going to be very hard and very difficult. Almost impossible for me to work with him.”