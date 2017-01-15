Skip to content

Lewis: I Would Not Invite Trump to Selma

by Pam Key15 Jan 20170

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Rep. John Lewis (D-GA)  said he would not invite President-elect Donald Trump to the site of historical civil rights marches, Selma, AL.

Lewis  said, “Well, by going to Selma, like President Bush, President Clinton, President Obama, maybe he would learn something. Maybe he would get religion,”

He continued, “I would not invite him to come,” adding, “I wouldn’t try to do anything to prevent him from coming.”

