Obama Admits He Wishes He Had a ‘Mulligan’ on Certain Things

President Barack Obama admitted in his interview on CBS’s “60 Minutes” that aired Sunday that he has made some “big, obvious fumbles” during his presidency and could go for a “mulligan” on some things.

“I think we’ve done the big stuff right,” he told host Steve Kroft.

“I think there are some big, obvious fumbles, or shanks if you’re using the golf analogy,” Obama said before citing healthcare.gov as a “good example.”

“If you know you got a controversial program, and you’re setting up a really big, complicated website, [the] website better work on the first day or first week or first month,” he added. “That was clearly a management failure.”

