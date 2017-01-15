Obama: No Regrets on Syria ‘Red Line’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During the Sunday airing of his interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes,” President Barack Obama said he has zero regret for using the phrase “red line” in 2012 when he promised to retaliate against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime if it used chemical weapons.

Host Steve Kroft noted how the phrase has since resurfaced and has caused problems in the ongoing Syrian conflict.

“I’ve got to tell you, though, I don’t regret at all saying that if I saw Bashar al-Assad using chemical weapons on his people that that would change my assessments in terms of what we were or were not willing to do in Syria,” he told Kroft.

