Pence: Lewis Legitimacy Comments on Trump ‘Deeply Disappointing’

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” in commenting on Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) saying “I don’t see the president-elect as a legitimate president,” Vice President-elect Mike Pence called the comments “deeply disappointing.”
Pence said, “I have great respect for John Lewis and for his contributions particularly to the civil rights movement. I was deeply disappointed to see someone of his stature question the legitimacy of Donald Trump’s election as president and say he’s not attending the inauguration. I hope he reconsiders both positions.”
