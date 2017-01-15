Rick Santorum: Obama Was a Vindictive Bully

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” former Sen. Rick Santorum said, “President Obama was probably one of the most vindictive presidents that we’ve ever dealt with,” adding, “This president has been a bully.”

Partial transcript as follows:

TAPPER: That was president-elect Donald Trump talking about Russian President Putin and his hopes for a better relationship with him and with Russia. Others on Capitol Hill are worried about just how much Putin likes Trump and what that might have meant during the election.The panel is back with me and Senator Santorum, I rudely cut you off. I want you to respond. Mayor Morial was talking about how well President Obama took the slings and arrows when he was president — you take issue.

SANTORUM: Yes. I take big issue because President Obama was probably one of the most vindictive presidents that we’ve ever dealt with in going after individual members of Congress and anybody who disagreed with him, and that was one of his hallmarks. One of the things that made it him hard for him — I’ll be honest — hard for him to get things done was going after Paul Ryan while Paul Ryan is sitting right in front of him and trying to embarrass him.

TAPPER: On Medicare.

SATORUM: Yes, on Medicare and going after the Supreme Court during the State of the Union address where the Supreme Court — trying to bully the Supreme Court. This president has been a bully. This president has been tough. He’s done it in a cool way, I’ll give you that. The guy has style, but it’s not because he’s been — he’s been light handed or he’s been soft touch. He’s been a very tough touch.