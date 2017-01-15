Watch: Sports Reporter Shoves Steelers Heckler During Live Shot

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

WHDH Sports Director Joe Amorosino was doing a live shot after Saturday’s New England Patriots-Houston Texans game when a rowdy Pittsburgh Steelers jumped in front of the camera to yell out his team’s name.

Amorosino quickly shoved the fan and continued on with his report about the upcoming Patriots-Steelers playoff game.

“You got to love it, you got to love what’s going on with the Patriots,” Amorosino said after shoving the man. “[B]ring those Steelers into New England next week for that knucklehead and they’ll do the same thing to him.”

