Watch: Sports Reporter Shoves Steelers Heckler During Live Shot

WHDH Sports Director Joe Amorosino was doing a live shot after Saturday’s New England Patriots-Houston Texans game when a rowdy Pittsburgh Steelers jumped in front of the camera to yell out his team’s name.
Amorosino quickly shoved the fan and continued on with his report about the upcoming Patriots-Steelers playoff game.
“You got to love it, you got to love what’s going on with the Patriots,” Amorosino said after shoving the man. “[B]ring those Steelers into New England next week for that knucklehead and they’ll do the same thing to him.”
Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.