WH Chief of Staff McDonough: Obama Administration Has Been ‘Historically Free of Scandal’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” President Barack Obama’s chief of staff, Denis McDonough said he is proud that the Obama administration has been “historically free of scandal.”
McDonough said, “I will say that the thing I’m most proud of, Jake, is an administration now acknowledging that we will have six days left or five days left, that has been historically free of scandal.”
