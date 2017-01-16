Dem Rep Nadler: Trump Is ‘Legally Elected’ But ‘Not Legitimate’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” Representative Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said President-Elect Donald Trump is “the president-elect, although legally elected, is not legitimate,” and that he will not attend the inauguration.

Nadler said, “I will not go to the inauguration on Friday. I cannot go because of the president-elect’s inflammatory comments, his racist campaign, his conflicts of interest, refusal to disclose his taxes, and the last straw was his ad hominem personal attacks on an icon of the Civil Rights movement, someone who suffered beatings and almost gave his life for this country, [Representative] John Lewis (D-GA).”

Nadler further stated that he agrees with Lewis. When asked what point he agrees with Lewis on, Nadler responded, “That the president-elect, although legally elected, is not legitimate, for all the reasons I said.”

He added that Russia’s hacking of various Democrats puts an “asterisk” next to Trump’s name.

