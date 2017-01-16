ESPN’s Stephen A Smith Calls for Respect for Trump from Black Community Following Steve Harvey Backlash

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

ESPN “First Take” host Stephen A. Smith weighed in on the backlash after comedian and “Family Feud” host Steve Harvey met with President-elect Donald Trump last week to discuss partnering with Trump Department of Housing and Urban Development nominee Dr. Ben Carson to work on restoring America’s inner cities.

Smith questioned if the reaction would be the same if Trump had met with popular black sports figures such as Cavaliers forward LeBron James, Warriors guard Steph Curry, Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin or Orioles center fielder Adam Jones.

He asked if people in the black community would call them “sellouts” like they did Harvey just for meeting with Trump about their concerns.

“Here is hoping Trump calls all of those guys and then some,” Smith said. “So, why have a problem with Steve Harvey? While few of us are interested in hearing praise for Trump at this moment, let’s not confuse that with recognizing the position he is in, respecting it and using our intellect to decipher where we go from here — not our emotions. After all, how far has that gotten us?”

