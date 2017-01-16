Green Day Rips Trump in New ‘Troubled Times’ Video

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

In a video that accompanies the “Troubled Times” track from its new “Revolution Radio” album, Green Day takes several shots at President-elect Donald Trump, depicting his caricature as a crazed leader.

Also shown throughout the video are anti-Trump protesters and imagery from the Civil Rights era. The lyrics written by by Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Ryan Pritchard, Frank Edwin Wright III, however, do not mention Trump by name.

Lyrics as follows:

What good is love and peace on earth?

When it’s exclusive?

Where’s the truth in the written word?

If no one reads it

A new day dawning

Comes without warning

So don’t blink twice We live in troubled times

We live in troubled times What part of history we learned

When it’s repeated

Some things will never overcome

If we don’t seek it

The world stops turning

Paradise burning

So don’t think twice We live in troubled times

We live in troubled times

We live in troubled times We run for cover

Like a skyscraper’s falling down

Then I wander like a troubled mind What good is love and peace on earth?

When it’s exclusive

Where’s the truth in the written word?

If no one reads it

A new day dawning

Comes without warning

So don’t look twice

(h/t Washington Examiner)

