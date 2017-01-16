Green Day Rips Trump in New ‘Troubled Times’ Video

In a video that accompanies the “Troubled Times” track from its new “Revolution Radio” album, Green Day takes several shots at President-elect Donald Trump, depicting his caricature as a crazed leader.
Also shown throughout the video are anti-Trump protesters and imagery from the Civil Rights era. The lyrics written by by Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Ryan Pritchard, Frank Edwin Wright III, however, do not mention Trump by name.
Lyrics as follows:
What good is love and peace on earth?
When it’s exclusive?
Where’s the truth in the written word?
If no one reads it
A new day dawning
Comes without warning
So don’t blink twice
We live in troubled times
We live in troubled times
What part of history we learned
When it’s repeated
Some things will never overcome
If we don’t seek it
The world stops turning
Paradise burning
So don’t think twice
We live in troubled times
We live in troubled times
We live in troubled times
We run for cover
Like a skyscraper’s falling down
Then I wander like a troubled mind
What good is love and peace on earth?
When it’s exclusive
Where’s the truth in the written word?
If no one reads it
A new day dawning
Comes without warning
So don’t look twice
