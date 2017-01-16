Jim Brown: Trump Won ‘Fair and Square’ — ‘I’m Going to Support Him as President’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

NFL Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown does not believe President-elect Donald Trump to be an “illegitimate president.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

He said Monday on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.” that Trump won the election “fair and square,” and he will be supporting Trump even though he backed Hillary Clinton for president.

“[Trump] won, in my opinion, fair and square, and I’m going to support him as president of the United States,” Brown told host Stuart Varney.

He also said in the interview, “When you win against all odds and you defeat those who are against you — and I was for Hillary so I’m one of those who Mr. Trump defeated — but he is the president-elect of the United States, I’m a citizen. I’m not asking him to do everything. I’m going to pitch in and do some of the things that I can do with the like-minded people that I represent.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent