Marc Lamont Hill: Trump’s Diversity Coalition ‘A Bunch of Mediocre Negroes’ ‘Dragged In’ ‘As a Photo-Op’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Monday’s “CNN Tonight,” Morehouse College Professor and CNN Commentator Marc Lamont Hill stated that President-Elect Donald Trump’s diversity coalition was “a bunch of mediocre negroes being dragged in front of TV as a photo-op for Donald Trump’s exploitative campaign against black people.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Hill said, “I love Steve Harvey and I have respect for Steve Harvey and I think his intentions were accurate — or appropriate rather, but my disagreement is the way in which he’s being used by folk like Donald Trump. Again, his intention is just to have a seat at the table. But when you’re at the table, you should have experts at the table. You should have people who can challenge the president at the table. … Because all — because they keep bringing up comedians and actors and athletes to represent black interests is demeaning, it’s disrespectful, and it’s condescending. Bring some people up there with some expertise Donald Trump, don’t just bring up people to entertain.”

He added, “Unless Steve Harvey turns into a policy analyst in the behind the scenes meetings, it doesn’t matter what I was — I’m saying, my concern is who — the people he’s trumpeting up and putting in front of the cameras.”

After Trump’s diversity coalition was raised, Hill stated, “it was a bunch of mediocre negroes being dragged in front of TV as a photo-op for Donald Trump’s exploitative campaign against black people.”

(h/t Real Clear Politics)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett