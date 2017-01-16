Rubio: NATO ‘Not Obsolete,’ ‘As Important as It’s Been Since the End of the Cold War’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Monday in Miami after attending a Martin Luther King Day event, while commenting on President-elect Donald Trump saying NATO is obsolete, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said NATO was “not only not obsolete I believe it’s as important as it’s been since the end of the Cold War.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Rubio said, “Well, NATO is not obsolete. It most certainly needs to be reinvigorated given the new challenges of the 21st century. But our Transatlantic alliance with our partners in Europe is not only not obsolete I believe it’s as important as it’s been since the end of the Cold War.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN