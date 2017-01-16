Rubio: Trump Should Have ‘Responded Differently’ Given What John Lewis ‘Means to Our Country’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Monday in Miami after attending a Martin Luther King Day event, while commenting on the controversy over Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) saying of President-elect Donald Trump he didn’t “see the president-elect as a legitimate president” and Trump’s tweeted response, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said he “hoped” the Trump would have responded differently “given everything that John Lewis means to our country.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Rubio said, “I have tremendous admiration for Congressman Lewis, not only for what he has done but what he stand for, and that remains undiminished. I don’t agree with him that President-elect Trump is illegitimate. I believe it was a legitimate election and that he was elected through that electoral process. I also don’t agree with his decision not to attend the inaugural although it certainly is his right because it is not about President-elect Trump, it’s a peaceful transfer of power which is a distinguishing characteristic of our republic. That said, I also hoped the president-elect would have responded differently given everything that John Lewis means to our country. But people make their own decisions and that’s were we stand, but that’s how I feel about it.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN