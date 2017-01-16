Watch: Steelers WR Antonio Brown Live Streams Coach Calling Patriots ‘A**holes’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Following the AFC Divisional 18-16 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown celebrated by streaming on Facebook Live the postgame locker room atmosphere as Head Coach Mike Tomlin addressed the team.

Brown, who was away from Tomlin celebrating with a few teammates, picked up his coach calling their next opponent, the New England Patriots, “a**holes.”

“When you get to this point in the journey, man, not a lot needs to be said. Let’s say very little moving forward. Let’s start our preparations. We just spotted these a**holes a day and a half. They played yesterday. Our game got moved to tonight. We’re going to touch down at 4 o’clock in the f***ing morning. So be it. We’ll be ready for their a**. But you ain’t got to tell them we’re coming,” Tomlin told the guys.

Another voice then told players to “keep cool on social media” leading up to the AFC Championship as Brown did the opposite.

