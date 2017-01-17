Dem Rep Waters on Trump: ‘I Don’t Honor Him, I Don’t Respect Him’

Rep. Waters on Trump: "I don't honor him. I don't respect him, and I don't want to be involved with him." https://t.co/WRLNsw71Jt

In an appearance on MSNBC on Tuesday, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) took aim at President-elect Donald Trump again and added that it was never her intention to attend Friday’s inaugural ceremonies.

When asked by host Tamron Hall about her decision, Waters said it predated the intelligence briefing from FBI director James Comey about possible Russian hacking and Trump’s criticism of Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) after Lewis called Trump an “illegitimate president.”

“Well let me just tell you, after I discovered who Trump is in the way he conducted himself, I was never going to go to the inauguration,” Waters said. “I never planned. I never contemplated even going near any of those activities or those events. I don’t like the way he has, you know, misled people, the way he has lied. I don’t like the way he’s disparaged folks. I don’t like the way he mocked and mimicked a disabled man. I don’t like the way he talked about women and grabbing their private parts. And so there is nothing about him that I would want to be involved with. And certainly the inauguration is a way of welcoming someone into the presidency, honoring them and respecting them.”

“I don’t honor him, I don’t respect him,” she added. “And I don’t want to be involved with him.”

