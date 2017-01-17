Dem Sen Manchin: Manning Commutation ‘Dead Wrong,’ Gives ‘Green Light’ to Hacking

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Tuesday’s “MTP Daily,” Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) stated that the commutation of Chelsea Manning is “dead wrong,” and giving “a green light to people basically, with all the hacking going on now, and all the cyber attacks we’ve got going on.”

Manchin said, “I think it’s dead wrong, absolutely dead wrong. This is treason, espionage at the highest level. What the Private Manning done, — what Chelsea did is — absolutely found guilty, 35 year sentence…should basically serve that sentence out. You’re going to — we’re going to give a green light to people basically, with all the hacking going on now, and all the cyber attacks we’ve got going on. My goodness, you’ve got Snowden out there, and you’ve got Assange, you’ve got all these people, it’s just wrong. We’re not going to — I’m for one, not going to be supportive of these types of commutes whatsoever, or pardons. I think they’re wrong.”

