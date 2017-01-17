FS1’s Skip Bayless: ‘Tony Romo Will Be the Starter in Game One Next Year’ for the Cowboys

"I think Tony Romo will be the starter in game one next year for the Dallas Cowboys." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/NHHUau4t0j

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys homer and Fox Sports 1 “Undisputed” co-host Skip Bayless predicted Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will serve as the starter in the first game of the 2017 season.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Romo, who had started for the Cowboys since 2006, began the 2016 season injured, and watched rookie Dak Prescott take over the job to lead the team to a NFC best 13-3 record.

“I think Tony Romo will be the starter in game one next year for the Dallas Cowboys, and they’ll put Dak in mothballs,” Bayless predicted. “They’ll just put him on the back burner.”

Romo will be 37 when the 2017 season begins. He has missed at least one start every season in the last four seasons, including 15 games this season and 12 games in 2015.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent