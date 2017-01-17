Kerry: Trump Administration Will Last ‘A Year, Two Years, Whatever’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday in Davos, Switzerland, at the World Economic Forum, discussing if the upcoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump will pull out of the nuclear deal with Iran, Secretary of State John Kerry said if they do other nations will continue the deal, so the Trump administration “will have done great injury” to U.S. “credibility” and “it will hurt for the endurance of a year, two years, whatever, while the administration is there.”

Kerry said, “Take Iran for instance. If the United States were to decide suddenly, and say ‘hey we are not going to pursue this,’ and so forth, I bet you —I haven’t talked to all of them — but I’ll bet you that our friends and allies who negotiated this will get together, and that Russia, China, Germany, France, and Britain will say, ‘you know what, this is a good deal. We’re going to keep it.’ And Iran will keep it. And we’ll have made ourselves the odd person out. We’ll have injured our own credibility in, conceivably, an irreparable way. Not irreparably. There’s time, and that’s just too dramatic. But we will have done great injury to ourselves. And it will hurt for the endurance of a year, two years, whatever, while the administration is there. But it’s unnecessary —”

Interrupted by audience laughter, Kerry said, “I told you I was going to be active. I didn’t say how active.”

