Limbaugh on Trump Falling Approval Rating: ‘Fake News, Fake Polls’

Tuesday on his nationally syndicated radio show, conservative talker Rush Limbaugh dismissed polling that showed President-elect Donald Trump’s approval ratings slumping in the lead up to inauguration.

Limbaugh, reacting to CNN “New Day” anchor Alisyn Camerota’s question to a guest about how to explain the polling, declared the polls to be “fake news” and “fake polls.”

“I’ll explain it to you Alisyn: fake news, fake polls,” Limbaugh said. “It’s simple — fake news, fake polls. Don’t doubt me on this folks. Lowest approval rating, for a year and a half, the nation loved Donald Trump. People just couldn’t get enough of him and they elected him president. And in less than eight weeks, massive regret, massive buyer’s remorse. People that voted for Trump are saying, ‘Man, if we had known what we’ve seen the last eight weeks, there’s no way we would have voted Trump even though the last eight weeks is exactly what we loved for a year and a half.’ Trump is Trump, every day. Doesn’t matter before the election, after the election. But now they don’t. Now they’re scared. Now they’re worried.”

Limbaugh deemed it as an effort by the media and the Democrats to put themselves in a better position.

“This sets up the Democrats — the media to portray the Democrats as the adults, the smart people in the room,” he added. “It’s so predictable, it is classic.”

