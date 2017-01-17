McCain: Trump ‘Has a Point,’ Dossier Leak Was ‘Totally Wrong’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) said President-elect Donald Trump’s “has a point” that the unverified dossier on Trump and Russia “was leaked is somebody’s responsibility,” and it was “totally wrong.”

McCain said, “The president-elect has a point. This information, this damning information which, by the way, was provided to me, and I made no judgment on it, but handed it over to the FBI. But the fact that this un-validated, to say the least, document was leaked is somebody’s responsibility. So the president-elect does have a point here I mean after all. So I think that that’s something that may be missing in this discussion.”

He added, “The very fact that it was leaked one is a commentary on this town, as you know, but second was totally wrong to have that out an un-validated document, which is damming out there among the American public without having any validation whatsoever. So it’s harmful to the president of the United States.”

