Schumer: ‘I Respect’ Where Inauguration Boycotters Are ‘Coming From’ – ‘There Have Been So Many Irregularities’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

While speaking with CNN Senior Political Reporter Manu Raju on Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that he respects where people who are refusing to attend President-Elect Donald Trump’s inauguration are coming from and “There have been so many irregularities in this, most of all Russian interference.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Schumer said, “I respect where they’re coming from. There have been so many irregularities in this, most of all Russian interference. So, I respect where they’re coming from. And I think each person has to make his or her own choice on his own, but I don’t begrudge those who have said they are going to boycott.”

When asked if he urged Senate Democrats to attend, Schumer stated, “Each person make his or her own decision.”

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett