Steelers’ Mike Tomlin: Antonio Brown ‘Foolish’ for Live Streaming Locker Room Speech

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin had a strong response Tuesday to wide receiver Antonio Brown streaming his postgame locker room speech with players on Facebook Live Sunday after their victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, calling the star wideout “foolish,” “selfish” and “inconsiderate.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

In the video, Tomlin is heard referring to their upcoming opponent, the New England Patriots, as “a**holes.”

“I’ll be bluntly honest here. It was foolish of him to do that. It was selfish for him to do that. And it was inconsiderate for him to do that,” Tomlin told reporters. “Not only is it a violation of our policy, it is a violation of league policy — both of which he knows.”

Tomlin acknowledged Brown will be punished internally for streaming the video.

He also called his language from the video “regrettable.”

“This thing that is the National Football League, this platform that we have, is a precious and awesome thing. [It’s] not something we take very lightly. The responsibility associated with being in this thing just from a role model standpoint is something that I personally embrace.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent