Tapper: Obama Contradicting Eight Years of Going After Leakers to Commute Manning’s Sentence

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” anchor Jake Tapper stated that President Obama’s commutation of Chelsea Manning “contradicts the last eight years of policy in terms of leaking.”

Tapper said, “President Obama has used the Espionage [Act] to go after leakers, more than every other president in history, combined. This has been a hallmark of his administration. It’s something that a lot of us in the media have objected to time and time again. And here he is, commuting the sentence of one of the most notorious leakers. You could argue that Chelsea Manning did it for a good reason, to expose war crimes, or whatever case you want to make. But, it certainly contradicts the last eight years of policy in terms of leaking.”

