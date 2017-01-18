CBS’ O’Donnell: ‘Irony’ In Pardoning Manning While Intel Is Accusing WikiLeaks of Interfering In Election

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CBS This Morning,” anchor Norah O’Donnell argued there’s an “irony” to commute the sentence of Chelsea Manning while US intelligence is accusing WikiLeaks of influencing the 2016 election.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

O’Donnell said, “I mean, the irony, at the time the US intelligence agency is accusing WikiLeaks of influencing the election, then to commute her sentence.”

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett