Conway: Dems Trying to ‘Embarrass and Humiliate’ Trump’s Cabinet Picks

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” incoming aide to President-elect Donald Trump’s Kellyanne Conway said Democrats are using the confirmation hearings to “embarrass and humiliate” Trump’s cabinet nominees.

Conway said, “This idea of humiliating and trying to embarrass qualified men and women who just wish to serve this nation is reprehensible.”

Defending Trump’s education secretary selection, Betsy DeVos Conway said, “Not one child who needs a better education benefited from any of those incendiary questions yesterday. But, of course, Mrs. DeVos held herself with the grace and elegance that we know her to have.”

Defending Trump’s pick to head Health and Human Services Rep. Tom Price (R-GA) Conway said, “He has these investments, apparently, are just a fraction of his overall portfolio and they were done by a broker.”

She added, “And by the way, this is another example of just trying to embarrass and humiliate an otherwise eminently qualified nominee.”

