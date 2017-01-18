Marc Lamont Hill Tells of Behind-the-Scenes Collusion, ‘Racist Pastries’ at the Fox News Channel

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

TALLAHASSEE, FL — At an appearance on Tuesday night as the keynote speaker for the evening’s MLK week festivities, BET News host and CNN political contributor Marc Lamont Hill told an audience assembled at the Ruby Diamond Concert Hall what he perceived to be going on behind the scenes at the Fox News Channel during his time there, which was from 2007 to 2009.

Hill, who a day earlier had referred to member’s of Trump’s diversity coalition as “mediocre negros,” was attempting to make a broader point about how the different groups within progressive movement should work together and referred to what he believed to be a meeting of certain constituencies within the conservative movement at the Fox News Channel and how it was reflected during policy discussions throughout the day’s broadcast.

“We have to understand the interconnectiveness of our struggle,” Hill said. “I used to work at Fox News. I was the visiting team. Nevertheless, I would be on TV – on ‘Fox & Friends’ at 6 a.m. I’d be back on at 9 a.m. and noon and 10 p.m. Before, I would do O’Reilly at 8. Over the course of the day, I would realize they’re giving me the same arguments, same talking points, same fake statistics: ‘105 percent of black people are on welfare.’”

“They were having meetings,” he continued. “And they would meet on the fifth floor at 11 o’clock on Monday. I was never invited to the meeting. They would send me to the fourth floor. ‘No, seriously Marc – the fourth floor. There are bagels down there, pastries. You’ll love it.’”

Hill went on to describe the “racist pastries” on the fourth floor as lovely.

“I don’t know what they put in them – teardrops of poor people,” he said to laughter. “Whatever it is, it’s good.”

“What was fascinating about the meeting was who was in it,” he said. “You had the evangelical Christians who had a very particular agenda, who would be meeting with Second Amendment advocates, who didn’t necessary agree with … the Christian fundamentalists. But they had a kind of vision and they engaged one another.”

He went on to add what he described to be pro-lifers, free-market fundamentalists and war hawks were in attendance as well.

“The point is everybody had their own ideological stance and they understood that they would be better connected than separate,” Hill said. “Put so many of us have our movements and silos and separate spaces – ‘We’re doing my way over here and you’re doing your way over there,’ and a consequence of us not coming together, we don’t have any collective power and it’s important we must work together.”

